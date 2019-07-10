SC DHEC issues swim advisory for a portion of Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina DHEC has issued a new short term swim advisory in Surfside Beach.

The advisory is due to higher bacterial levels at the water at the public access point at 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach.

The swim advisory is not a beach closing nor does it affect the entire beach.

DHEC says that at current levels it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within this swimming advisory area. However, it’s advised that people entering the water in this area refrain from swallowing it and that people with open wounds or compromised immune systems avoid contact with the water.

Short-term swimming advisories typically last just a few days and are lifted once follow-up water sampling shows bacteria levels have returned to normal.