SC DoorDash driver helps customer after app crashes, takes her money, doesn’t send order; “He’s my angel”

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/NBC News) – A South Carolina woman is calling a Door Dash driver her angel after he used his own money to refund her order – after the app crashed.

It was all caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

“Hey there, I’m Bruce from Door Dash. I’m sorry… it made me accept the order to get it out. I stopped by the ATM… I feel terrible.”

“Bruce, I would hug you, but we can’t touch.”

Courtney Lowe, who lives in Lexington, ordered from Door Dash a few weeks ago.

The app seemed to take her order, but crashed instead and took her money without sending her order to the restaurant.

She tried to cancel it but was notified that the driver had already received the request.

The driver – whose name is Bruce – had already had a rough day.

The app was apparently having a hard time handling the influx of online orders.

Bruce wasn’t able to deliver the hamburgers Courtney ordered, but he showed up with his own cash instead.

Courtney says she’s been so grateful to have experienced the kindness and moment of vulnerability from a complete stranger.

“I mean he clearly just as easily could’ve gone home that night and not ever thought about me again,” she said. “Which I think is what most people would’ve done in that situation. But he cared enough to make it right. And I think that’s so beautiful. He really did restore all of my faith in all the people. I just love him. He’s an angel. He’s my delivery person angel for the rest of my life.”

Courtney’s husband, Kris, is an EMT for Lexington County so she’s been trying to make sure he has food at home and ready when he gets home because his shifts can be at all hours.