COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The full State Education Oversight Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday.

Committee members will hear a presentation regarding the effects of remote and virtual learning during the pandemic.

The presentation will be centered on the impact to educators, students, and families.

The committee also plans to talk about state-funded full-day 4K, which is pre-kindergarten for 4 year olds.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Statehouse in Columbia.