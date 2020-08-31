SC education leaders to consider allowing COVID-19 testing in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State leaders are considering allowing COVID-19 testing in schools.

The creators of a new rapid test granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration said school nurses can administer the test.

Education leaders say the test could help reduce the spread of the virus.

Right now, they urge you to follow advice from local health officials and talk to your children about how they are feeling.

“Please check your kids before they go to school; ask them those questions, see if they have fever, and if they do, keep them home,” said Alan Walters, board member with the South Carolina Department of Education.

Teachers are not currently required to quarantine if they are potentially exposed to COVID-19.

In South Carolina, teachers are considered critical infrastructure workers.