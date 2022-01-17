SC Education Lottery introduces ‘CASH POP’ draw game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) players will get to play a new lottery draw game: CASH POP.

SCEL introduces CASH POP, a new one-digit draw game that lottery officials say is “so easy to play.”

With CASH POP, players would pick a number from 1 to 15, and if that number matches one number drawn, the player wins.

Players pick one number or up to all 15 numbers, choose a wager amount of either $1, $2, $5, or $10 per number, and a ticket will print with a randomly assigned prize amount for each number played.

Players have a chance to win from 5 times to 250 times their wagers, which is a possible $250, $500, $1,250, or $2,500 top prize.

Just like Pick 3 and Pick 4, CASH POP drawings will happen every day at 12:59 P.M. and 6:59 P.M.

Draw results can be found on SCEL’s website, the Players’ Club mobile app, and at retailers across the state.

SCEL says that the odds of winning a CASH POP prize are 1 in 15.

More details can be found at sceducationlottery.com/games/cashpop.