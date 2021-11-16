SC Education Lottery temporarily halted sales for its Pick 3, Pick 4 games after tech issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Education Lottery on Monday temporarily stopped sales for its ‘Pick 3’ and ‘Pick 4’ games.

Lottery officials said the suspension was due to an issue that caused some tickets purchased on Monday, after the midday drawing, to default to the November 22 midday drawing.

“Sales will resume once the issue has been resolved,” said SCEL.

Monday evening’s drawing was held as planned and retailers were able to cash out winning tickets.

“Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets sold (November 15) for the Monday, November 22 midday draw will be valid for that drawing and claims will be honored after that drawing is held,” officials said.

No other games are affected.

A player with a non-winning ticket purchased after the 12:59 p.m. midday draw on November 15, 2021, for the November 22 midday draw should contact the lottery for a full refund.

Players should mail the original Pick 3 or Pick 4 ticket(s) to the following address:

S.C. Education Lottery

Attn: Pick 3/Pick 4 Refund

P.O. Box 11039

Columbia, SC 29211-1039

Include your name and return address. SCEL will refund the purchase price for each returned ticket and reimburse the player for postage up to the amount of first-class USPS postage for the ticket(s) submitted to the Lottery. Since these reimbursements will require manual processing, officials ask that players mail in all tickets to avoid wait time at its claims center.

Requests for refunds must be postmarked no later than February 14, 2022, to obtain a refund.