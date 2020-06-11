SC educators try to make school plans as COVID-19 cases rise

South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman addresses the initial gathering of accelerateSC, a group tasked with advising Gov. Henry McMaster on safely scaling the state’s economy back up amid the new coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina educators are trying to figure out how schools can prepare to have students return in about two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even as nearly all indicators about the disease’s spread in South Carolina are going up.

The AccelerateED task force created by the state education superintendent has dozens of recommendations including running school buses at 50% capacity and having teachers wear face shields instead of masks so students can see their faces.

The task force also acknowledged the recommendations could change if cases continue to rise.

South Carolina reported another record day of cases on Thursday.