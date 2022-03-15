COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina leaders are working to ensure state and local elections remain secure and accurate.

The South Carolina Election Commission released a booklet on Tuesday that outlines steps taken to ensure “every eligible citizen has the opportunity to register to vote, participate in fair and impartial elections, have the assurance that their vote will count.

The booklet covers a variety of topics including:

Cybersecurity

Voter Registration List Maintenance

Voting System Security

Voter Verification

Poll Manager Responsiblities

Absentee Voting

Ballot Reconciliation

Election Audits

Election Crimes

“We’re excited to launch this new public guide to the laws and procedures that govern our elections,” SEC Executive Director, Howard Knapp said. “Voters deserve to know how our elections work, how they are kept secure, and why they should trust the integrity of election results.”

This resource is the first of its kind to be created to help both decision-makers and the public better understand how the state’s election system works.

Click here to download a digital copy of the booklet.