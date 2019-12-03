SC emergency officials prepare for winter blast

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Parts of North Carolina are already getting a taste of some nasty winter weather and officials in South Carolina are on standby in case we start to see some of those colder temperatures and ice.

“Winter weather can effect extreme regions of this state,” said Deputy Adjutant General Jeff Jones during a winter weather preparedness press conference Monday morning. During the weather briefing South Carolina emergency management officials stressed the importance of you preparing now.

Director Kim Stenson outlined items and tips residents should keep in mind if a winter storm blows this way. “Winter supplies like shovels and rock salt in your household emergency kit, insulating your pipes.”

Similar to a hurricane, winter storms can also bring discomfort and danger. In the ice storm of 2014 close to 1 million people were without power at various times during the storm.

Deputy Adjutant General Jones continued, “Even areas of the state that experience mild winter weather can be effected by ice and snow and this causes multiple hazards like downed power lines, downed trees.”

Extreme winter weather isn’t common in South Carolina’s forecast, but agencies across the state aren’t taking chances if a winter blast heads this direction. SCDOT and SCDPS are just two agencies with plans already drafted up for winter weather response.

“The department and its support agencies reviewed response plans, coordinated and acquired extra law enforcement personnel, 4 wheel drive vehicles and national guard wrecker teams,” explained Major Rob Woods, with SCDPS.

SCDOT has also stocked up on equipment needed to keep roads clear and passable.

“We have 600 snow plows that we use, we have 500 spreaders to apply the bryne. and we keep those in supply. the amount of salt we have is 60 thousand tons,” said Andy Leaphart.

According to emergency management, the ice storm of 2014 caused more than $300 million in damage; a price tag the state hadn’t seen Hurricane Hugo.