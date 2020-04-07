SC farmer says his business is booming during COVID-19, more people seeking out gardening supplies

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – You’ve probably been to a grocery store over the last few weeks and seen empty shelves, even when it comes to certain foods.

We caught up with a local farmer who said while their business is booming, it’s shown how ill-prepared we are as people to provide food for ourselves.

Farmer Tom Trantham, the owner of Happy Cow Creamery, located at 332 McKelvey Road in Pelzer, said he’s sold a lot more gardening supplies for people who are wanting to start their own gardens.

