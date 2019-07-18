SC female inmates producing braille textbooks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) - Some longleaf pine trees are shedding their needles early across the Sandhills and Coastal Plain this year, according to Johnny Stowe with SCDNR.

“This is an annual, natural occurrence that usually takes place in the fall, but sudden, extreme drought in certain areas combined with high temperatures are causing this to take place early,” Stowe explained.

Stowe is a Certified Wildlife Biologist, a Registered Forester and manages Heritage Preserves in the Pee Dee for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Although longleaf pines do retain some needles year-round, in years with normal rainfall individual bundles of needles generally remain on the tree for two growing seasons and are shed in the fall.

“In several years with low rainfall over the last decade, many longleaf pines dropped their needles in late July. But I have never seen healthy longleaf pines drop needles before the summer solstice. This year I noticed needles on scattered trees in the Sandhills browning up the last week in May,” Stowe explained.

Severe stress like this may cause some trees to die if other stress factors are in place or come along before the trees can recover from this episodic drought stress. The two-year-old needles on longleaf pines are closer to the base of the branches than the younger needles, and so one easy way to tell if browning needles are a cause for concern or not is to note where they are found on the branch.

If needles are browning at the base of branches but the needles toward the end of the branches are green, then the “brown-up” is either a result of annual fall shedding or if it happens before fall, it is likely a natural response to drought. If the needles are browning at the extreme ends of numerous branches, especially if they are toward the top of the tree, then the problem might be something other than drought stress.