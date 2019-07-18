SC female inmates producing braille textbooks

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Female inmates in South Carolina are making braille textbooks.
Those books will go to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind along with other children in the state who are visually impaired.
Inmates in the program are paid at least minimum wage and learn skills for life after prison.
“I’ve been here for 30 years. I would say that prison isn’t what it seems to be. We give the inmates tools to rejoin society. Everything people see on tv isn’t typically what it is,” said Loretta Moore, Leath Correctional Associate Warden. “These inmates – they strive to do better, and we want them to do better
Almost 100 women at Leath Correctional in Greenwood sew clothes for the military and other prisons or agencies.