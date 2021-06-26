Increases to SC fishing licenses occurring as of July 1

Beginning July 1, licensing fees for saltwater anglers fishing in South Carolina will increase.

Resident, non-resident recreational anglers, and saltwater charter fishing vessel will be affected by this fee adjustment.

Part of a recent legislature addressing the overfishing of flounder, the license fee increase was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster after being passed by state lawmakers. The legislature also introduces a stocking program aimed to restore the flounder population in the state.

For South Carolina residents, licensing fees will increase from $10 to $15 for an annual saltwater recreational fishing license. This increase brings South Carolina in line with Georgia’s $15 fee and North Carolina’s $16 fee.

Visit dnr.sc.gov for a complete listing of fishing license costs.