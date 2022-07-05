COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday directed the lowering of flags to half-staff as a sign of respect for the victims of a shooting at a Chicago-area Fourth of July parade.

As of July 5, seven people were reported dead and over thirty were injured when a gunman opened fire during a parade.

President Joe Biden ordered the flag of the United States be lowered to half-staff until sunset on July 9. McMaster issued a similar directive, ordering flags at the State Capitol be lowered until July 9 as well.

McMaster also requested flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of South Carolina be flown at half-staff.