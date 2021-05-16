SC for Ed protest canceled after group receives threatening messages about masking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – SC for Ed has canceled a protest scheduled for Monday after the group says they’ve received “harassing and threatening messages.”

SC for Ed originally planned the protest after Gov. McMaster’s executive order was filed May 11. The order allows parents to opt their child out of wearing masks in South Carolina public schools.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the order caused confusion at schools across the state. During a briefing with the state health department, DHEC, Spearman said, “I have rescinded our order to try to establish some type of order so school districts can perform in peace and quiet the last few weeks of school.”

SC for Ed later called for a protest “of the unacceptable working and learning conditions throughout the state.” They stated they stand for three things: better pay, smaller class size and better work conditions for teachers.

“The things we’ve experienced this year are in direct conflict with these goals,” they said in a tweet.

However, since announcing the protest, SC for Ed says they’ve received “harassing and threatening messages from groups with extreme views about masking.” The group says the event has been falsely represented as being primarily about masking.

Please read this important announcement from SC for Ed about the planned protest on May 17. pic.twitter.com/rXDjk2HinR — SCforED (@SCforEd) May 16, 2021

As of now, the protest has been canceled due to safety concerns. The SC for Ed Board believes asking for support at in-person protests at the State House, the Governor’s Mansion, or the SC Department of Education is not safe at this time.