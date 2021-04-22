SC Forestry Commission extends Red Flag Fire Alert

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission on Thursday extended the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert through Friday, April 23.

The Red Flag Fire Alert indicates an increased danger of wild fires and discourages outdoor burning for the duration of the alert. In the Forestry Commission’s 90-year history, only 62 Red Flag Fire Alerts have been issued, according to the commission’s website.

A combination of dry weather and high winds makes fires prone to spreading quickly and easily.