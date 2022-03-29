COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission on Wednesday will lift the Red Flag Fire Alert that has been in place since Saturday after battling 95 wildfires in the past three days.

According to the Forestry Commission, reduced wind speeds, increased moisture in the air, and chances for rain later in the week all lessen the likelihood of wildfires.

Over the weekend, increased wind speeds and dry conditions prompted the Red Flag Fire Alert. Officials discouraged residents from conducting outdoor burns, but wildfires over the weekend burned an estimated 1,200 acres.

Of the 95 wildfires officials responded to over the past three days, “32 have been contained within firebreaks, but still require daily monitoring.”

While the Red Flag Fire Alert is being lifted, the Forestry Commission is encouraging people to use extreme caution when burning outdoors. Anyone burning outside of the city limits is required to: