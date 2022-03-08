COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Forestry Commission has lifted the Red Flag Fire Alert that it issued on Monday for 32 counties.

The Commission will, however, keep its cautionary stance against outdoor burning for 14 counties in the Pee Dee region.

The Red Flag Fire Alert remains in effect in the following counties:

Chesterfield

Clarendon

Darlington

Dillon

Florence

Georgetown

Horry

Kershaw

Lancaster

Lee

Marion

Malboro

Sumter

Williamsburg

State fire officials said that decreasing wind speeds and wind gusts, combined with rising relative humidity across much of the state has diminished the fire activity and danger that prompted the statewide alert.

“Since we started seeing an uptick in ignitions last Thursday, the agency has responded to more than 180 wildfires, including 38 after we issued the Red Flag,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said. “The fact that we had so many ignitions speaks to the true danger of outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly that our alert warned people about.”

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, but residents in the Pee Dee region are encouraged to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.