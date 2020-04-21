SC Forestry Commission to lift statewide burn ban Tuesday, with exceptions for storm damage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) announced Monday the statewide burn ban will be lifted Tuesday beginning at 6:00 a.m.

SCFC said residential yard debris burns, campfires, firepits, and prescribed burns may resume, with the exception of storm-related debris.

Due to the COVID-19 response, DHEC has special requirements for burning storm-related debris from the severe weather on April 13.

Storm debris burn piles should only contain yard debris, including leaves, limbs, tree branches, small logs, and clean wood. Chipping and grinding of yard debris is strongly encouraged.

Burn piles shall not contain household trash, tires, plastics, paints, roofing materials, chemicals, oils, insulation, duct work or electrical wire. Local solid waste collection and recycling centers should be used, where available, to dispose of these items.

Burn piles should be at least 100 feet from the property line or other structures. Never leave your burn site and have water available to put out the fire.

The initial burn must be started between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.; no combustible material should be added to the fire between 3:00 p.m. of one day and 9:00 a.m. the following day.

To minimize smoke from the burn pile, the amount of dirt on the material should be limited, and the prevailing winds must be away from public roadways and residential areas.

Consult your homeowner restrictions and local or community ordinances before you burn.

In addition, all burning activities must be in compliance with DHEC open burning regulations.

The ban was originally issued on April 7. The goal was to minimize the impact of wildfires and other unmanageable smoke on residents during the COVID-19 response while spread was accelerating.

“The proactive measures taken in our state during the critical acceleration phase of the spread of the virus has helped limit the exposure of individuals to COVID-19 and ultimately reduced the strain on first responders and the need for care in our healthcare system,” DHEC Physician Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “The decision to lift the ban is based on the current data and will be re-evaluated if cases begin to increase again.”

“In consultation with officials from the DHEC, whose recent COVID-19 projections indicate cautious optimism about the virus’ reduced spread and impact over the last two weeks, we believe now is the time to allow outdoor burning to resume with additional precautions,” said State Forester Scott Phillips.