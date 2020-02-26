SC Fourth grader asking for donations to help the homeless

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) — Kane Horne turns 10 years old Wednesday but he is not asking for birthday presents — well, not for himself, anyway. Kane is asking instead for donations of items that will help the homeless.

Kane is asking for donations of hats, gloves, socks and hygiene products.

“It’s important to me because the homeless have to live on the streets while I have a roof over my head,” he said. “Everything comes down on them and they are not warm, so I wanted to donate to them.”

Kane said he got the idea after attending a birthday party last year at which the hosts donated clothes to foster children.

“God laid on my heart and he was telling me, ‘Give to the homeless,’” he said.

His birthday wish is making waves at Oakland Elementary School. Educators said he’s always been a good-hearted, standout student and this kindness is nothing new.

“He sees this need in our community and he says, ‘You know what? Instead of presents or instead of materialistic things like most 9-year-olds want,’” said Jennifer Whitt, his fourth-grade teacher, “he says, ‘I want to go out and I want do what I can for our community.’”

His mom, Amy, said she could not be more proud of Kane.

“You don’t have to be somebody with a financial backing,” Amy Horne said, ” and you don’t have to be an elder to give back.”

Kane told 7News he does not have an exact goal for the amount of supplies he wants to collect for his birthday. He just wants to help.

He also said this act of kindness will likely become a birthday tradition for him.

If you want to help Kane’s cause, you can bring donations of hats, gloves, socks and hygiene products to the front desk at Oakland Elementary School, located at 151 Mud Creek Rd in Inman, any day this week. Just tell them the supplies are for Kane; they’ll know what to do.