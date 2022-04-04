CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It is getting cheaper for South Carolina drivers to fill up their tanks.

The price of gas has dropped by 7.6 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.82 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 9.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.22 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.99 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.70 per gallon.

“President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents, averaging $4.17 per gallon today. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.