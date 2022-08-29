CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina gas prices dropped minimally in the last week, marking the eleventh consecutive week of decline.

The state gas price fell by 0.9 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.41 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 32.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57. 6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.08 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.67 per gallon.

As peak hurricane season approaches, De Haan notes that increased activity in the tropics could disrupt price declines.

“Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate.”

Source: GasBuddy.com

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents, averaging $3.81 per gallon today. The national average is down 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.