CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After holding steady last week, the price of gas in South Carolina has gone up by nearly 10 cents, sitting well over $4 per gallon.

The price of gas rose 9.9 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.26 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 50.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.43 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.65 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.24 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices.”

De Haan said drivers traveling for Memorial Day nationwide should expect prices to be about $1.50 higher than the same time last year.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.0 cents, averaging $4.57 per gallon today. The national average is up 45.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.55 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.