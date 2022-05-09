CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After small increases over the past two weeks, the price of gas in South Carolina has bumped up by double digits, now sitting at just under $4 per gallon.

The price of gas has risen by 16.6 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.99 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 25.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.33 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.64 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $0.95 per gallon.

Gasbuddy also found that nationwide diesel prices are surging reaching $5.518 per gallon, a 22.6 cent increase from last month.

“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium. While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents, averaging $4.31 per gallon today. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.36 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.