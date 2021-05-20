SC gas tax funding largest paving program in state history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) on Thursday announced the largest paving program in state history, funded by the state’s gas tax.

The 2021-22 paving program will repair nearly 1,000 miles of state roads over the next two years.

It will impact roads in all 46 counties, including interstates, “larger primary routes,… as well as secondary, or farm-to-market, roads and neighborhood streets.”

The state’s gas tax will provide an estimated $642 million in funding for the project.

A map of planned improvements is available here.

