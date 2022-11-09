COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, Drew McKissick, said he believes straight-ticket voting helped his party gain wins across the state during Tuesday’s midterm election.

The so-called ‘red wave’ Republicans and pundits predicted did not hit the nation Tuesday night, but it did appear to have hit the Palmetto State.

“Here in South Carolina, we had the red wave,” said Chairman Drew McKissick. “Came along the coast and went all the way to the Upstate. Proving, yet again, what we all know is that South Carolina is a solid Republican state.”

Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education-elect Ellen Weaver won their races by double digits.

“Really, down the ballot is where the real story is told,” said McKissick.

Republicans gained eight State House seats, including District 116 won by Matt Leber, District 117 won by Jordan Pace and District 80 won by Kathy Landing.

McKissick said the Democrats may have flipped one seat.

“Then in local races down at the county level, we gained a majority of Charleston County Council, flip the Clarendon County council seat, almost flipped two as a matter of fact,” he said.

Results show Republican straight-ticket voters outnumbered Democratic straight-ticket voters by 27 points.

News 2 reached out to the South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman for comment on the election outcome. We have not heard back.