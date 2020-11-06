SC GOP leaders say all legal votes should be counted, voice support for President Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The state’s Republican leaders are voicing their support for Donald Trump in the U.S. Presidential Election.

Current results show Joe Biden is leading in both the popular vote and the Electoral College; however, the Trump campaign and a number of Republicans have cried foul in the race to count mail-in ballots across battleground states.

Senator Tim Scott released a statement Friday morning saying every legally cast vote should be counted. “Any voting irregularities and allegations of fraud must be thoroughly vetted and investigated, and I would encourage anyone with concrete evidence of either to come forward,” he said.

The U.S. Senator from South Carolina went on to say “this week has shown us that transparency must be increased – for example, the situation in Philadelphia limiting poll watchers’ access is concerning. I also hope we learn lessons on making this process more efficient; if we can put a man on the moon, we can get all our non-military votes counted within 72 hours.”

During a virtual media event on his win in South Carolina, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham was careful to not say Joe Biden will win then election, but said that if that happens, he is willing to reach across the aisle on certain issues like infrastructure but will stay strong on conservative platforms.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also voiced his support for the President: “The law is clear: All legal votes must be counted, and all illegal or fraudulent votes discarded. President Trump has a right – and a duty – to see that this happens. I entirely support his efforts to ensure that the law is followed and enforced to the letter. It is only through accuracy and transparency that the American people can have confidence in this election.”

With his pathway to reelection appearing to greatly narrow, Trump spoke from the podium of the White House briefing room on Thursday to undermine the confidence in the vote.

“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” Trump said.

Biden spent Thursday trying to ease tensions and project a more traditional image of presidential leadership. After participating in a coronavirus briefing, he declared that “each ballot must be counted.”

“I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working,” Biden said. “It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America.”

Trump showed no sign of giving up and was back on Twitter around 2:30 a.m. Friday, insisting the “U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

Trump’s erroneous claims about the integrity of the election challenged Republicans now faced with the choice of whether to break with a president who, though his grip on his office grew tenuous, commanded sky-high approval ratings from rank-and-file members of the GOP. That was especially true for those who are eyeing presidential runs of their own in 2024.

Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president’s chances, saying it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and file lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits there on Thursday.

Portions of this story are from the Associated Press.