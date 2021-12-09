SC GOP removes private COVID-19 vaccine ban in sudden switch

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House spent five hours debating a proposal to prevent private companies in South Carolina from firing employees who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

But then just before a final vote on the bill, House Republican stripped the ban from the bill, leaving it only banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state and local government employees, contractors and public school students.

The bill passed on a 67-31 vote and needs only a routine third reading Friday.

Senators have already gone home and appear unlikely to take the matter up before the regular 2022 session begins on Jan. 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES