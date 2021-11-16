SC gov hopeful Mia McLeod gets ‘Higher Heights’ backing

FILE – In this June 1, 2021, file photo, state Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary of Shiloh Baptist, her family’s church, talking with Rev. Coley Mearite in Bennettsville, S.C. A national organization dedicated to electing progressive Black women at all levels has given its backing to McLeod in the South Carolina governor’s race. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A national organization dedicated to electing progressive Black women at all levels has given its backing to state Sen. Mia McLeod in the South Carolina governor’s race.

Higher Heights for America on Monday called the Democratic candidate “a fierce advocate for jobs, economic and workforce development.”

That organization had given its backing to now-Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2020 presidential campaign.

It also provided significant support during the 2018 midterm elections to candidates who helped usher in the most diverse Congress in history.

McLeod was elected to South Carolina’s House in 2010 and the Senate in 2016. She faces other Democrats in next June’s gubernatorial primary.