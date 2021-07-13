SC Gov. McMaster discusses Biden’s $2T American Rescue Plan

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster took part in an AccelerateSC discussion to recommend how the state should spend and invest the funds provided by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

$2 trillion dollars in assistance to combat the public health and economic impact in the U.S. will be available.

County leaders said they will spend the funds based on guidelines given by the state, including transportation, businesses, and education. Infrastructure spending such as roads and bridges will be tended to in a separate infrastructure spending bill.