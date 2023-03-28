The South Carolina state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the victims killed in a Nashville school shooting on Monday.

The order came Tuesday after President Biden proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Three adults and three children were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the building of about 200 students, police said.

Gov. McMaster directed that flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff and requested flags atop local and state buildings, state installations, or on state grounds be adjusted as well.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on March 31, according to the proclamation.