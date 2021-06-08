SC has third-best building codes among coastal states, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – SEPTEMBER 14: Storm clouds are seen over the 2nd ave pier as the force of Hurricane Florence is beginning to be felt on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is hitting along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe […]

RICHBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent study by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) determined that South Carolina ranks third among coastal states for building codes.

The study evaluates “building codes and the administration of code provisions along the hurricane coastline from Texas to Maine.”

The “program scores each state on a 0-100 scale based on groups of questions related to different aspects of their building code programs.”

South Carolina scored 92 points and was named a state to watch “after significant positive code changes between 2012 and 2015.”

Florida ranked number one and Virginia ranked number two, with 95 and 94 points respectively.

Delaware came in last, with 17 points.

