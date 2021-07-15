SC health experts warn of ‘alarming’ rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Public health experts warned Wednesday of another surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across South Carolina as more than half of state residents remain unvaccinated.

Health officials reported 204 confirmed cases Wednesday. That’s lower than the thousands of cases reported daily during the pandemic’s January peak but still 58% more cases than last week.

The fast-moving delta variant is also poised to spread across the state.

Health officials say the rising cases and hospitalizations mean more people need to get vaccinated.

Less than 44% of South Carolinians aged 12 and older are completely inoculated against the virus.