COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Absolute Total Care, a health insurance agency based out of Columbia, was the victim of a cyber attack that impacted over 1,000 customers.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS, 1,286 individuals were affected by the hacking of the organization’s network server.

The incident was reported to HHS on June 4.

