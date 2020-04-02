SC health officials decide not to list number of cases in each ZIP

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) South Carolina health officials are defending the decision to make more changes to their data releases.

After pressure from first responders and lawmakers, health officials released the number of positive cases by ZIP codes with at least one case.

But, a day later officials replaced that with a list that just shows all ZIP codes with at least one case.

Officials say it is because there are a lot of undiagnosed cases, so people need to act like anyone they encounter is infected.