COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The public health emergency status in the United States ends Thursday, however, state health officials have restocked COVID-19 rapid test kits to distribute at most clinics across the state, free of charge.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will have new iHealth testing kits available with expiration dates good through the beginning of 2024.

“At-home COVID-19 test kits are one of the best ways to detect COVID-19 infection early,” officials said. “Though the spread of the virus has slowed in recent months, DHEC reminds everyone to remain vigilant and that new variants are still emerging.”

Officials are encouraging residents to test early to protect themselves and others from potential exposure. Results of iHealth testing kits are available within 15 minutes, and each kit includes two tests.

Locations with available testing kits can be found here. No appointments are required.