SC health officials warn of fall surge in COVID-19 cases

People line up to vote at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia, S.C., early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As South Carolina health officials warn of a fall surge in COVID-19 cases, the state’s capital city has voted to extend and strengthen its ordinance requiring people to wear masks.

The new rule passed Thursday by Columbia City Council increases the fine for not wearing a mask when required from $25 to $100 and requires them to be worn outdoors in crowds.

But other places in South Carolina like Horry County have let mask requirements expire. State health officials say South Carolina appears to be entering a fall surge of COVID-19 cases.

The state has averaged 1,000 cases a day for much of the past two weeks.