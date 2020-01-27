SC high school students may soon be required to take a financial literacy course

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – High school students in South Carolina may soon have to take a financial literacy course.

Last week, the House passed a bill that would require all high school students to take at least one financial literacy course before they graduate.

Students would learn how to open a checking account, balance a checkbook and calculate income taxes.

“I think it should be required – some people may not want to take it, but it’s needed. It’s very helpful and that way you’re not in so much debt and everything and that doesn’t help when you’re trying to go off on your own and live your own life,” said Sophie Kimrey, a recent high school graduate.

The proposal also includes teaching students how to manage student loans.

If passed, the course could be implemented as early as the next school year.