SC high schoolers can participate in essay contest highlighting notable African Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina high school students can participate in a writing contest that celebrates African American history.

It’s part of the State Department of Education and Dominion Energy’s “Strong Men and Women” Program, which honors prominent African Americans who have made what organizers call noteworthy contributions.

“A lot of this history isn’t well-known. So, if we can get them to go out there and do research and learn about events and people and movements and causes that maybe they haven’t learned about or don’t really know that much about, it’s a great opportunity to encourage that,” said Ashley Cunningham with Dominion Energy.

Essays must be 500-words. Those who participate will be eligible to win an Apple MacBook Air and $1,000 for their school.

Winning students will be invited to participate in the unveiling ceremony of the 2022 African American History Calendar, and their essays will be showcased on the Dominion Energy and SCDE websites.

Dominion Energy and SCDE employees and volunteers will serve as judges and choose a winning essay from each of South Carolina’s five regions: Midlands, Upstate, Lowcountry, Pee Dee and Central Savannah River Area (CSRA).

Essay contest timeline:

• Deadline for entries is April 23.

• Judging will take place April 26 – May 14.

• Winners will be notified in late May.

Each entrant must be a high school junior or senior at a public or private high school in South Carolina. Homeschoolers also may apply; the $1,000 school award can be applied to a homeschooler association if the winner’s family has an active, dues-paying membership.

Learn more and enter the essay contest by visiting https://scafricanamerican.com/student-writing-contest/.