COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man shot in the foyer of his South Carolina home by a police officer firing through a window as he checked on a medical alarm will get a $650,000 settlement for his injuries.

Dick Tench’s lawyer says he is glad to have the case resolved almost three years after he was shot in his Simpsonville home.

Greenville County deputy Kevin Azzara says he saw Tench through a window with a gun. Tench says he grabbed the weapon he legally owned after someone rang his doorbell after midnight and didn’t identify themselves.

State prosecutors did not charge Azzara in the shooting.