SC hospitals to receive federal grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) announced on Tuesday that they have secured a nearly $700,000 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to fund COVID-19 response efforts.

According to the SCHA, the money will be used to purchase hospital supplies and prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients.

SCHA says that the funds will be distributed among all hospitals licensed by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), but “the bulk of the funds will be concentrated in acute care hospitals that are likely to see the highest number of COVID-19 patients.”

SCHA will retain just over $29,000 of the funds “to cover costs related to federally required auditing.” This is less than half of the 10% they are allowed to keep.