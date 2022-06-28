COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina General Assembly has overturned many of Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget vetoes.

But they did agree with the biggest one, taking $25 million out of the $13.8 billion spending plan to try to help bring a supercomputer to Columbia.

The money was set aside for what supporters called a quantum computing operation and set up a nonprofit to rent time on the machine to researchers and others.

Both the House and Senate continued Tuesday afternoon to consider the 73 vetoes issued by the governor, taking about $53 million from the nearly $14 billion budget set to start July 1.