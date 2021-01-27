SC House approves taking more bids to sell Santee Cooper

South Carolina News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has agreed to reopen bids for a private company to buy state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

House lawmakers also voted to replace the entire board that runs the electric company.

The House voted Tuesday in favor of the latest bill to either overhaul or sell the agency.

The effort has been slow to make it to the finish line because of lawmakers who don’t think the state can get a good enough deal and others loyal to an agency formed in the Great Depression to get power to rural areas.

The bill now moves on to the Senate, where all those difficulties are even more amplified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES