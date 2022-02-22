COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposal by Republican leaders in the South Carolina House to cut income taxes starting next year is on its way to the House floor for what will likely be a vote Wednesday.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the bill that would cut the state’s top 7% income tax rate to 6.5% next year and push all other taxpayers into a 3% bracket.

House leaders say they want to bring the proposal to a vote Wednesday. The cuts would cost $600 million in the first year.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler introduced his chamber’s income tax cut plan last Thursday, proposing cutting the 7% rate to 5.7%.