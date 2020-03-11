SC House OKs extra money for roads, teachers and tax relief

Rep. Josiah Magnuson, a Republican from Spartanburg County, asks a question to Rep. Chris Wooten, a Republican from Lexington, during the state budget debate at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. House members debated whether to give state employees an across the board raise. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — The South Carolina House has passed the state’s $10 billion budget, putting additional money into teacher salaries, roads, safety at state prisons and tax relief and rebates.

The House finished work on the spending plan Wednesday, a day earlier than usual. The speed was especially surprising because lawmakers had an additional $1.8 billion to spend over the past year’s budget. The spending plan does not include an across-the-board raise for state employees. Instead, agency leaders will decide how to dole out $42 million for extra pay.

The House plan puts $100 million into rural roads, gives each teacher a $3,000 raise, allots $100 million for state prison safety and sets aside $248 million for tax relief and rebates.