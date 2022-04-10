COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House will be on spring break this week.

Speaker Jay Lucas is continuing his tradition of allowing the chamber to have a week off leading into Easter.

This year, the House also took a week off in March after Lucas said members worked hard and passed enough bills. House members passed a flurry of bills last week just before a key deadline that can make it harder to pass legislation.

There will be 12 days left in the General Assembly’s regular session when the House returns on April 19.

The Senate will be in session with the Finance Committee considering the state’s nearly $14 billion budget.