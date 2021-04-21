SC House panel calls for US constitutional convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A House committee has approved a bill that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The 14-8 vote in the House Judiciary Committee came after arguments from Black lawmakers who fear the open-ended process could remove amendments that ended slavery and secured African American voting rights and citizenship.

A conservative lawmaker worried religious freedom and gun rights could be at stake.

The convention has never been used since the Constitution’s ratification in 1788.

About 15 other states have passed similar resolutions. The U.S. Constitution requires two-thirds, or 34, states to call the convention.