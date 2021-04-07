Open carry bill passes latest hurdle in SC House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would allow legal gun owners to openly carry without a permit.

In this latest hurdle, the proposal passed after a third reading, now heading to the state Senate, where it’s unlikely to get a hearing.

If an open carry bill does come up in the Senate, it will likely be the original bill passed by the House that required open carry with training.

