SC House reps look to spend $2.5B in federal pandemic aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering all the ways they could spend the $2.5 billion in federal pandemic relief dollars that will soon flow into the state.

A group of House representatives met for the first time Tuesday to learn about how much COVID-19 aid the state is getting and what the money can and can’t be used on.

South Carolina senators have formed a separate group to consider how best to use the funds.

The case could be used for anything from water and sewage system improvements to replacing lost pandemic revenue.

Counties, cities and small towns are also getting their own direct aid dollars to use.