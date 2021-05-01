SC House speaker says calendar is full for end of 2021 session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House members have been told to hold no more committee meetings with just two weeks left in the 2021 session and a calendar full of bills to consider.

House Speaker Jay Lucas has also told lawmakers to expect to return to Columbia several times for special sessions after the regular session ends May 13.

Lucas expects the House to return June 8 to take up what leaders have been calling “Budget 2.0.” That’s a review of the extra $1.7 billion written into the 2021-22 spending plan.

There is another big special session likely in the fall to draw new lines for state and U.S. House districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census.