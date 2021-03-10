SC House Subcommittee to discuss bill which could reduce local communities’ power to enact tobacco legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bill that would prevent communities from passing local ordinances aimed at protecting children from tobacco or vaping products is expected to be presented Wednesday in a State House Subcommittee meeting.

Bill H.3681, the Tobacco Prevention Act, would ban municipalities from creating any tobacco legislation.

Supporters say tobacco laws should be streamlined for tobacco, e-cigarette manufactures, store owners, and customers while opponents say it’s an invitation for big government.

The bill will be discussed Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m.